Men Standing Strong Together will sponsor its third annual community fun day for kids and families, providing old-fashioned entertainment for all ages from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at Gluck Park.
The grassroots organization was founded in 2019 by Gloria J. Dolson-Robertson. It’s committed to providing support to teachers and developing healthy relationships between parents and educators, which involves honest, trust, respect and open communication between partners and compromise from both sides.
Men Standing Strong Together realizes it takes the community working together to make a difference in the lives of all children. For those reasons, men and women from the group were present at Harry F. Abate Elementary School during lunch periods.
Men Standing Strong Together and women believe a huge divided will not stand, Niagara Falls is too small to be so distant from each other.
Saturday’s activities include games, face painting, food as well as youth talent gift certificates, school supplies giveaways and more.
