Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s Guardian Angels project, a Mother Cabrini Health Foundation grant-funded initiative aimed at protecting and watching over high-risk patients with severe mental illness (SMI), kicked off a collection drive for personal care items to benefit and support program participants.
With a goal of collecting 1,000 items, the donation drive has already exceeded expectations and to date has brought in almost 1,500 items, such as toilet paper, tissues, shampoos, conditioners, dental hygiene items, feminine hygiene items, healthy snacks, and more.
“We are so grateful to have such an amazing community who is willing to help our clients access these items!” said Taylor Lovric and Keith Gruchy, Care Managers at NFMMC.
In addition to donations received by Medical Center employees and community members, a very large portion of the donations received were generously gifted by the Niagara Falls Community Lions, which consisted of 600 items collected at a recent New York State Lions convention.
The Guardian Angels project provides a high level of care and support to the most vulnerable mental health patients, resulting in these individuals living healthier and longer lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.