Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s “Bids for Blessings” virtual auction has now begun accepting bids.
The auction features a variety of items, including many that would-be great holiday gifts. Bidding will continue until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Up for bid are such items as a wine tasting trip to Napa Valley, a Goo Goo Dolls autographed guitar, Niagara University college credit, designer handbags, Geoffrey Zakarian autographed cook book, a three-night stay in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a Kentucky bourbon trail trip for two, jewelry, original artwork and much more.
All the items can be viewed and bidding takes place at www.airauctioneer.com/bids-for-blessings.
To support the auction without bidding on items, a $100 pledge for patient care can be made by texting the message “4NFMMC $100 Your Name” to 41444.
Proceeds from “Bids for Blessings” will directly benefit the new Golisano Medical Oncology Center, a member site of the Roswell Park Care Network located on Memorial’s downtown campus. The center is a tremendous leap forward for area residents who can now receive Roswell Park’s world-class care closer to home.
For more information on “Bids for Blessings” call the Memorial Medical Center Foundation at 278-4605.
