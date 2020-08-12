With $50,000 of Community Development Block Grant funding in-hand, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will resume COVID-19 diagnostic testing at select community sites in the city beginning Friday.
The testing, which had been paused since mid-July due to widespread difficulty in obtaining testing supplies and rising costs, was kick-started after the Falls City Council approved a request from Mayor Robert Restaino to allocate up to $250,000 in special COVID-19 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.
The first round of resumed testing will target neighborhoods the medical center has identified as COVID-19 hot spots. A second round of testing, beginning Aug. 24 will focus on city schools.
Restaino said recent testing showed a 1% positivity rate in the city.
“When the positivity rate is up to that, you’re getting ahead of the virus,” the mayor said.
Since the medical center first rolled out an aggressive testing and mapping program for COVID-19 cases in early summer, more than 7,500 city residents have been tested. Public health officials say that has allowed for faster treatment of those infected with the disease and quicker isolation of infected patients to prevent the virus’ spread.
Memorial President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo told council members the CDBG funding will make a critical difference in fighting the novel coronavirus.
“We have mapped the addresses of every person we have tested as positive for the novel coronavirus, identified hot spot clusters, and will target those locations as we focus on making tests available to the most vulnerable populations in the city,” Ruffolo said. “In the community, we want as much testing as we can.”
Ruffolo also said he’s hopeful more residents will get tested because the new testing program will be less invasive than the prior testing. People being tested will be required to provide a saliva sample.
To ensure a valid sample eating, drinking, smoking – including vaping – and brushing one’s teeth are prohibited for at least 30 minutes prior to testing.
The approval by the City Council allowed for an immediate allocation of $50,000 from CDBG funds currently held in administrative budget lines. Restaino said local U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development officials signed off on the plan.
The city is waiting to receive $250,000 in special CARES Act CDBG funding which would be used to replace the administrative funds.
“The testing is critical to keep the city open,” Restaino said. “It’s critical to keep the economy open and critical to reopen schools. It’s the way to keep people safe.”
Demand for the tests is expected to be brisk and pre-registration is recommended. To register or for information, call 278-4496.
Testing at Abate Elementary and Cataract Elementary schools will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Testing at Niagara Street School will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Test times at other listed sites will be from 1 to 4 p.m.
Testing days and locations:
Aug. 14 - Niagara Towers, 901 Cedar Ave.
Aug. 18 - Beloved Community, 1710 Calumet Ave.
Aug. 21 - Spallino Towers, 720 10th St.
Aug. 24 - Abate Elementary School, 1625 Lockport St.
Aug. 25 - Niagara Street School, 2513 Niagara St.
Aug. 28 – Cataract Elementary School, 6431 Girard Ave.
Aug. 29 – Niagara Falls High School, 4455 Porter Road
Sept. 4 – Wrobel Towers, 800 Niagara Ave.
