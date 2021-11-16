Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will provide two pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.
The Niagara Falls Housing Authority will host the vaccination clinic from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Building, 3001 9th St., and the Niagara Falls City School District will host a clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Harry F. Abate Elementary, 1625 Lockport St.
At this time, Pfizer BioBTech COVID-19 vaccination shots will be available for children aged 5-11, as well as booster vaccines for individuals who have received the Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least 6 months ago and for individuals who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 2 months ago.
Walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration is encouraged by visiting: tinyurl.com/NFMMC-COVID-19-Booster or calling 716-278-4030.
Memorial is proud to partner with the Niagara County Department of Health, who provided the vaccine for these clinics, and the Niagara Falls Health Equity Task Force. The Niagara Falls Health Equity Task Force, a group consisting of more than 20 nonprofit leaders, works to promote care accessibility and health equity.
Transportation is available on both clinic dates by calling the Niagara Falls Health Equity Task Force at 716-263-5770. Eligibility guidelines for COVID vaccination is available at www.nfmmc.org/vaccine.
