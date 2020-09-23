Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will conduct diagnostic testing for COVID-19 from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Niagara Falls City Market on East Market Street.
A Memorial Medical Center physician will provide prescriptions to authorize tests for Niagara Falls residents. There will be no charge for the testing, which is supported by community development block grant funding allocated by Mayor Robert Restaino and the City Council.
Testing will be conducted by collecting saliva samples that will be analyzed for presence of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Those wanting to be tested should not eat or drink anything, brush their teeth, smoke tobacco products or vape for 30 minutes prior to being tested.
People who test positive for COVID-19 will be notified by the medical center.
