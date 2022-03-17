Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will begin renovations to its 10th Street parking garage on Monday.
Noticeable changes to the facility will include power washing, decking and pot hole repairs, as well as new flooring, paint and lighting in all elevator foyers on each level of the ramp.
During renovation there will be a temporary closure of vehicle traffic and parking on the upper levels of the ramp. This closure will not impact services provided on the 7th floor, including the Wound Center of Niagara, bariatric and surgical services, or the medical offices of Dr. Alfred Fast, Dr. Michael Mitchell, and Dr. Naresh Jain.
Tenth Street will continue to serve as patient drop off and valet services will be available at the main entrance Monday through Friday.
