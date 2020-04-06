Memorial shifts focus in the wake of COVID-19

Every morning, at 9 a.m., seven days a week, roughly 60 physicians, administrators and other medical staff at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, convene a conference call where the first order of business is a prayer.
The ritual has been in place for weeks now.
"In the darkest night, the sun will rise again," Memorial President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo said of the daily invocation.
The largest medical facility in the Niagara Region, Memorial has been transformed from a center focused on the myriad illnesses facing local residents to one singularly concerned with the coronavirus.
"We're definitely seeing more (coronavirus related) activity each day. Especially in the last week," Ruffolo said. "It's definitely coming."
As of Friday, Memorial had six patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus. Four more patients were awaiting the results of coronavirus testing.
While some of those awaiting test results were initially on ventilators, only one is currently receiving that treatment.
"I think we're a couple weeks behind New York City. But (coronavirus) is here. It's definitely community spread. There are pockets (of the disease) in Niagara Falls and Lockport. There's a little pocket in North Tonawanda. It's in Wheatfield, the Town of Niagara, Lewiston," Ruffolo said, his voice trailing off.
The medical center has submitted what it calls a "surge plan" to the New York State Health department that outlines their plans for a spike in COVID-19 cases. Ruffolo said the hospital had increased its number of available beds by 76 percent, from 75 to 132.
"That includes 47 new beds that we just bought," the medical center chief said. "And we are moving more beds into units like the Cath Lab."
Tents are now set-up at the entrance to Memorial's Emergency Room and Heart Center so that medical staff can pre-triage and separate COVID from non-COVID patients.
"That's so those (different) patients are not in the same area," Ruffolo said. "And we can create extra space in the Golisano Center in the event that the ER were to get blasted with COVID suspected cases."
Currently, 33 percent of the medical center's excess beds are designated for COVID and will be isolated in one location within the hospital.
The preparation hasn't been easy and it hasn't been cheap. Ruffolo said the medical center has "expended or committed to spending $1.2 million for equipment, personal protection equipment and pharmaceuticals, along with deep cleaning a number of major clinical areas."
It's money that the always cash-strapped hospital says was not a part of this year's budget.
"The 47 beds were $120,000," Ruffolo said. "With the curtailment of elective surgery and the drop in out-patient services, we've seen a significant decline in revenue at the same time we've had a rise in expenses to prepare for COVID patients."
Add to that equation Memorial's role as a so-called "safety net hospital", providing services to a large population of uninsured individuals, and Ruffolo says the medical center will need assistance to stay solvent.
"We're hoping were going to get our fair share of stimulus dollars," he said. "The fear is, with what's going on in New York City, and I bleed for them in New York City and we want to help them, but we need our fair share to keep our systems afloat."
On Thursday morning, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) said he spoke to federal Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar asking him to quickly issue regulations to health care providers to receive funding contained in the recently enacted CARES Act.
Schumer said that despite assurances that HHS is working to get the grant program up and running, the "extraordinary circumstances and the rate of cases rapidly increasing each day throughout New York state requires an immediate response and an influx of federal aid to New York hospitals as soon as possible."
Ruffolo said he too has been "pounding the table" with Schumer and Congressman Brian Higgins to get the much needed financial support.
"Niagara County depends on us to be the safety net for much of the COVID activity and I can't have our healthcare workers and patients sacrifice without assurances we can protect and care for them the way we need to," Ruffolo said.
The Memorial CEO said, "with a huge revenue shortfall, the economics are going to play into this not far down the road."
Yet with all the stress being placed on the medical center, Ruffolo said he was blessed with with healthcare workers and medical providers who are showing their "passion, dedication and commitment to the community."
"We are blessed, spell that in all capitals, BLESSED, to have some of the most dedicated healthcare workers," he said. "They are tired, but resilient. We continue to prepare cause we know what's coming."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.