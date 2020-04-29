For the first time in six weeks, a patient undergoing elective surgery was rolled into an operating room at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
By the end of the day on Tuesday, five more patients had also undergone surgical procedures and six more will join them later today.
The return of elective surgery and out-patient care to the medical center is offering a glimmer of hope that that battle against the novel coronavirus here may be taking a turn for the better.
“We’re starting slow and ramping up,” Memorial President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo said.
With just three COVID positive patients now in the medical center complex, Memorial’s chief said the opportunity was there to resume some of the work that had been put on pause by an executive order from Governor Andrew Cuomo on March 16,
“Our hospitalization rate is down on COVID cases,” Ruffolo said. “It’s nice to see a positive trend.”
In addition to normal pre-operative testing, all elective surgery patients going to Memorial are now also subject to a coronavirus test. Ruffolo said 26 surgical patients have been tested, all of them were negative for the virus.
“With more people coming back now for primary care, we want to do that testing,” Ruffolo said. “And if they’re positive, we can send them home to quarantine and track their contacts.”
Ruffolo also noted that the triage tents, set up at the entrance to Memorial’s emergency room in anticipation of a surge in CPVID-19 cases, have come down. Though he also said if a new wave of cases should develop, the tents can quickly go back up.
The return of elective surgery and out-patient services will provide much-needed revenue for Memorial. Ruffolo estimates that the six-week shutdown of those services has led to a $6 million to $7 million decline in the hospital’s net revenue.
In addition to the lost revenue, Memorial also incurred an estimated $1.5 million in costs related to the COVID outbreak.
Some of those costs and losses will be offset by $1.872 million in aid from the federal government as part of the CARES Act. New York Sen. Charles Schumer (D-Brooklyn) and Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) announced the grant to Memorial on Monday.
Higgins said more than $71.87 million in federal funding will make its way to hospitals in both Erie and Niagara counties.
In addition to the funding for Memorial, $1.791 million in aid will go to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and Health Center in Lewiston and $1.119 million is earmarked for Eastern Niagara Hospital in Newfane.
“There are no words that can appropriately express the appreciation we have for our healthcare workers, who know the danger they are walking into and continue to head to work each day prepared for battle,” Higgins said. “They need supplies, resources and support. This is a start.”
Statewide, the CARES Act will provide $1.457 billion in additional hospital and health system funding. Schumer said that New York will also receive $4.4 billion of a new $10 billion federal allocation designated for healthcare facilities in “hot spots.”
“Our hospitals and providers have been New York’s heroes in the fight against COVID-19, and these critical dollars will help keep the fight against the virus going strong,” Schumer said. “New York and its hospitals have been on the frontline of the battle against the virus for over a month now and they are struggling. I will fight with everything I’ve got to get New York’s incredible healthcare workforce all the federal support they need to beat back this pandemic.”
Ruffolo said he was appreciative of the federal aid.
“I want to give credit to Senator Schumer and Congressman Higgins for the money we’ve received,” Ruffolo said. “It’s good news so far, against a $8 million deficit , we’re still looking at being $6 million in the hole.”
The Memorial CEO noted that every hospital in the country received aid for the first round of distributions from the CARES Act.
“Every hospital got a check, even if they had just one COVID patient and didn’t have to shut down elective surgery,” Ruffolo said. “The next $10 billion is supposed to go to hotspot states, of which, New York is one. The question is, is it all gonna be swallowed up by (hospitals) in New York City? How much will there be for us is what keeps me up at night.”
