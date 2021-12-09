Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has announced that it will be postponing its signature black tie gala, the Premier, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
The event, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 15, will now take place on Saturday, April 30 at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls.
With the current uptick in COVID-19 cases and admissions, the health and safety of the community is of utmost importance.
The annual event, which traditionally hosts over 900 guests from throughout Western New York, honors and recognizes individuals who have made a lasting impact on our community. The 2022 honorees are Memorial’s Chief of Infectious Disease division, Rajinder Bajwa, M.D. and philanthropist Russell J. Salvatore.
Proceeds from the 2022 Premier will go directly toward the Medical Centers many programs and services. For more information, call (716) 278-4605.
