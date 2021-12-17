NORTH TONAWANDA – Years after doing a feasibility study to help determine the future of the historic Memorial Pool, North Tonawanda’s parks and recreation director has asked the city to prioritize the project in its upcoming capital budget.

The pool – one of the few remaining pools built by Wesley Bintz, whose designs were popular in the U.S. in the early and mid-1900s – has seen better days. Parks and Recreation Director Alex Domaradzki said the longer the city delays necessary upgrades, the more likely it is that the pool will have to close for a longer period of time if a problem arises.

“Our plan is to go out for design in 2022 and then hopefully construction in 2023,” Domaradzki said Tuesday while discussing the project before the common council. “My worry is that if we continue to push this off, we’re going to have a season where we go to open the pool and we won’t be able to. We’re going to lose that swim season, and we’re going to lose the following year’s swim season to go out for design, and then we’re going to lose the following swim season for construction.”

He urged the council to move forward, adding that getting started sooner rather than later could save the pool from being closed for more than one season.

In 2019, the city council heard a presentation on the feasibility study from the Ohio-based aquatic design firm Brandstetter Carrol, Inc., which had been tasked with assessing the condition of the pool and making a recommendation on whether to renovate the existing structure or build something new. The firm recommended building a new aquatic center, which could include features like a “zero-entry” pool with a gradual incline, a lap pool, a lazy river and water slides.

The study found that memorial pool was only attracting a fraction of the guests that it could be. Brandstetter Carroll Vice President Nancy Nozik said at the time that revamping the facilities could enhance the area’s usage and its earning potential.

“Based on a population of 30,000 and the make-up of your community here, we would anticipate that you have a potential of 48,000 visits per summer,” she said back in 2019. “You’re currently getting 13,000.”

She also told the council that restoring the existing pool would cost between $2 to $2.5 million and that the proposed new build would cost North Tonawanda somewhere between $6 to $6.5 million. But she said the additional revenue generators that would come with a new build would allow the city to break even on operating costs, rather than losing money, as it had been.

Domaradzki said Tuesday that the city was able to make some adjustments to the current proposal that have lowered the overall project cost. However, the original estimates were based on 2019 values, and Domaradzki said the project will only increase in price the longer the city waits.

“We pared it down to about $4.5 million,” Domaradzki said. “However, every year we wait, with inflation, that cost goes up.”

The council took no immediate action on Domaradzki’s request and will convene for its next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.