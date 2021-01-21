NFMMC sig Memorial

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center on 10th Street.

 Joed Viera

Niagara Falls Memorial Center will conduct free community testing for COVID-19 from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28 at the Niagara Falls Public Library’s Earl W. Brydges Building, 1425 Main St., Niagara Falls.

The testing will be funded by the CARES Act grant provided to Memorial by the city of Niagara Falls. 

Nose swab PCR testing for COVID-19 will be provided at the session.  Preregistration is not required and walk-ins are welcome.

