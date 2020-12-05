Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has suspended patient visitation in ann effort to protect and maintain the health and safety of hospital patients and staff.
Very limited exceptions may be made if the visit is medically necessary (e.g. the visitor is essential to the care of the patient), the visit involves family members or legal representatives of patients in imminent end-of-life situations, or a visitor who asks to accompany a patient undergoing surgery.
Visitors to Memorial’s Labor and Delivery Unit are limited to one visitor per maternity patient
“The current COVID outbreak has not affected our ability to care for our patients,” President & CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo said. “Our management team is continually reviewing the resources, both personnel and supplies, needed to provide patient care. As always, all decisions are being made with the safe with the safety of our patients as the top priority.”
