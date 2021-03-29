Memorial Medical Center staffing state vaccine center

Staff from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center are now providing critical assistance to the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Falls Conference & Event Center.
Officials at Memorial confirmed their involvement with the clinic on Monday. The medical center, which has led the way locally in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, said it was "stepping up its game" to assisting the state-run effort that hopes to be able to deliver up to 10,000 doses of vaccine a week.
“We’re happy to assist with this herculean effort,” Memorial Medical Center President & CEO Joseph Ruffolo said. “I’m proud, but not surprised by the way our team is meeting the challenge.”
Memorial volunteers and employees — including administration members and department heads — are providing staffing support for the mass vaccination effort. Non-clinical medical center employees are performing such tasks as welcoming and registering vaccine patients, verifying their appointments and guiding them through the process.
Clinical volunteers are providing medical assistance that includes delivering shots of the vaccine and monitoring those who have received it. Vaccinated patients are required to remain in a designated area with socially distanced seating for 15 minutes after receiving their shots.
The medical center noted that the effort had led to job creation. More than 100 temporary employees have been hired by the medical center to help meet the needs at the clinic site.
Falls Mayor Robert Restaino expressed appreciation for the state’s decision to stage a mass vaccination clinic here.
“The city is grateful that the governor selected Niagara Falls as a mass vaccination site and we are happy to host the site,” Restaino said. “The state’s opportunity to partner with our first-rate medical crew from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center makes this a true local effort to crush the virus and bring our community back to life.”
Ruffolo said the city’s support of its efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 has been indispensable.
“Mayor Restaino and the city have actively partnered with us on initiatives to provide testing and conduct pop-up vaccination clinics in city neighborhoods,” Ruffolo said.
Both Ruffolo and Restaino urged local residents to register to get vaccinated.
The state’s Niagara Falls vaccination clinic is one of 10 such sites across the state. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and appointments are required.
Those seeking the vaccine should call 1-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829) or visit the state-run "Am I Eligible" website to see if they can schedule an appointment.
