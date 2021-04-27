Memorial Medical Center staff honored

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center joined together Tuesday to celebrate and recognize staff for all their heroic efforts set forth throughout the pandemic, including the important role in Niagara County’s mass vaccination effort.
Tuesday’s program acknowledged and awarded:
• Non-clinical team member of the quarter, Rasheed Rivers
• Clinical team member of the quarter, Michelle Lewis
• Educator of the Year, Dr. John Blundell
• Care Team of the Year, Memorial’s hospitalists, including Dr. Zubair Shaikh, Alicia Scott, DNP, Dr. John Blundell, Dr. Milind Chaudhari, Dr. Niels Gothgen, Dr. Ryan Mikac, Melissa Owens, FNP and Erin DeMarco, FNP.
• Doctor of the Year to chief of infectious disease Dr. Rajinder Bajwa
These individuals were selected by their peers for their continued passion and excellence in serving the community. Memorial Medical Center will proudly display this year’s recipients on Memorial’s wall of excellence located in the medical center’s main lobby.
