For the 18th year, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will host its now sold-out Premier Gala event.
The black-tie gala, set for the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino on Saturday returned last year after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus with a reduced number of guests. This year the event will be back to a packed house of more than 900 guests from across Western New York.
The Premier is Memorial’s most important fundraiser, with proceeds helping to support many of the medical center’s programs and community initiatives. The money raised at this year’s Premier is targeted to support the planned construction of a state-of-the-art imaging center tied to Memorial’s growing cancer care programs.
The medical center, in a partnership with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, has begun to aggressively increase its cancer care services in recent years. Cancer rates in the Niagara Region are among the highest in New York state.
The Premier also honors individuals who have made a lasting impact and “continue to make a difference” in the Niagara community.
This year’s event will honor Dr. Jeffrey O. Burnett, who serves as NFMMC’s Program Director for the Family Medicine Residency Program and Sam and Maralynn Giancola. The Giancolas will receive the Nancy Gara Spirit Award.
Burnett has been affiliated with Memorial since 2012. A graduate of the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, he began teaching medical students right after completing his own residency program.
The medical center said Bennett has led the way in expanding NFMMC’s residency program. Colleagues call Bennett “kind and compassionate” about teaching and said he is “deeply committed to instilling knowledge and confidence into the future physicians he puts into the world.”
The Nancy Gara Spirit Award honors the memory of the banking executive and former NFMMC board member for which it is named. Medical Center officials said Gara was “renowned for her positive attitude and personal commitment to serving the community.”
Memorial executives said the Giancola/Leone family has built a similar legacy of “bringing joy and smiles to the hallways of NFMCC.”
The event is co-chaired this year by Dr. Peter and Sheryl Muscarella. Peter Muscarella II is a general surgeon at NFMCC and Sheryl Muscarella is an RN and member of the endoscopy and post-anesthesia care units at the medical center.
