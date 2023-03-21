Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been awarded $275,427 from Foundation 214 to be the first organization in Western New York to implement PEARLS — Program to Encourage Active and Rewarding LiveS,
PEARLS is an evidence-based, nationally recognized program proven effective to reduce depression in physically impaired and socially isolated individuals. This program will enroll 500 individuals 62 years of age and older who are experiencing symptoms of depression due to poverty, isolation and chronic illness.
A trained PEARLS coach will meet with a participant in their home for eight sessions over a 19-week period. Participants are taught symptoms of depression are the result of unresolved problems rather than being an inherent part of the aging process. Each session includes a PHQ-9 screening, Problem Solving Treatment (PST), Social and Physical Activation, and Pleasant Activity Scheduling.
Organizers say the program works to improve the quality of life of participants by increasing the older adult’s physical and pleasurable activities, increasing independence, and improving physical health.
The awarded grant will directly support and fund the operation of this program at NFMMC and its newly created staff positions.
