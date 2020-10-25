Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has scheduled additional COVID-19 community testing dates during the coming weeks.
Testing is scheduled:
• Wednesday — from 1 to 4 p.m. at the John Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd.
• Nov. 2— from 3 to 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Golisano Center for Community Health, 533 10th St.
• Nov. 12 — from 1 to 4 p.m. at Beloved Community, 1710 Calumet Ave.
People being tested will be required to provide a saliva sample.
To ensure a valid sample eating, drinking, smoking – including vaping – and brushing one’s teeth are prohibited for at least 30 minutes prior to testing.
The testing is supported by CDBG funds allocated by the city of Niagara Falls. There will be no charge for city residents.
While not required, pre-registration is recommended. To register or for information, call 278-4496.
