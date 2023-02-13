Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center says its current universal masking policy remains in effect. It directs all personnel and visitors to wear masks in patient care areas and in public hallways where patients or visitors may be present.
Despite the state's recent masking mandate decision, NFMMC will continue to follow current CDC guidelines. This includes masking in health care facilities in counties experiencing high Covid community transmission levels, which Memorial says is currently the case for Niagara County and large areas of Western New York.
NFMCC will monitor local Covid transmission levels weekly to reevaluate further changes to its masking policy.
