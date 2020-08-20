Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is accepting requests to perform community-based diagnostic testing for COVID-19.
Community testing, which resumed Aug. 14 after a nearly five-week pause caused by a shortage of test supplies, is supported by $50,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding approved earlier this month by the Niagara Falls City Council at Mayor Robert Restaino’s request.
Testing is performed by mobile teams from the medical center. Churches, employers, community groups and other organizations seeking this testing are encouraged to call Sheila Kee at 278-4301 for information.
Niagara Falls Memorial also has updated its testing schedule to add new dates. Testing will take place:
• Today: 1 to 4 p.m., Spallino Towers, 720 10th St.
• Monday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Abate Elementary School, 1625 Lockport St.
• Tuesday: 9 a.m. to noon, Niagara Street School, 2513 Niagara St.
• Aug. 28: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cataract Elementary School, 6431 Girard Ave.
• Aug. 29: 1 to 4 p.m., Niagara Falls High School,4455 Porter Road
• Sept. 4: 1 to 4 p.m., Wrobel Towers, 800 Niagara Ave.
• Sept. 15: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Missions, 1134 Cleveland Ave.
• Sept. 16: 2 to 5 p.m., Bethany Baptist Church, 2002 Forest Ave.
While not required, pre-registration is highly recommended. To register for testing, call 278-4496.
