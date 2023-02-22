170217 NFMMC Black History 2

Representatives from the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area were on hand to speak with guests at the 10th annual Black History Celebration at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in 2017.

 JAMES NEISS

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will mark Black History Month with its annual celebration at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in its auditorium.

The event is open to the public and will feature live entertainment, refreshments, vendors and guest speakers including Niagara Falls actress, recording artist and motivational speaker Marsha McWilson. Photo opportunities will be provided for media attendees.

NFMMC's annual Black History Month celebration is intended to recognize African Americans' achievements, rich culture, history, and contributions to the medical and health care fields.

