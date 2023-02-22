Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will mark Black History Month with its annual celebration at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in its auditorium.
The event is open to the public and will feature live entertainment, refreshments, vendors and guest speakers including Niagara Falls actress, recording artist and motivational speaker Marsha McWilson. Photo opportunities will be provided for media attendees.
NFMMC's annual Black History Month celebration is intended to recognize African Americans' achievements, rich culture, history, and contributions to the medical and health care fields.
