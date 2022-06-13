Memorial graduates residents

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center celebrated its annual residency graduation on Friday, June 3 at the Niagara Falls Country Club.
Now in its 44th year, the graduation recognized four resident physicians from the family medicine residency program and three pharmacy residents from the pharmacy residency program.
In addition to celebrating the graduates, Friday night’s program also acknowledged and awarded Preceptor of the Year awards to Dr. Joseph Bax and Nicole Webb, PharmD, AAHIVP, BCIDP.
Following the distribution of certificates, the four new family medicine residents were introduced and welcomed. Matthew Johnston, M.D., Becker Steinemann, D.O., Kaung Ko, M.D. and Sara Jensen, M.D. are set to begin their residency on June 20 with the Medical Center.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is the only teaching hospital in Niagara County offering residency programs in both Family Medicine and Pharmacy. The p[rogram is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education in Family Medicine and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
