The Falls City Council has approved $819,000 in federal CARES Act grants for various agencies.
The awards, funded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, are for COVID-19 related expenses. And some of the awards send additional funding to agencies that previously received CARES Act funds.
The most prominent of those awards went to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. At the recommendation of Mayor Robert Restaino, the council OK’d a $150,000 grant to Memorial for what was described as “related mobile van services.”
It’s believed that the grant will fund the purchase of a mobile medical van, at about $42,000, with the remainder allocated to continued community-based COVID testing.
In August, the council approved an immediate expenditure of $50,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to kick-start a citywide COVID-19 testing program. The program, administered by Memorial Medical Center had been in danger of drastically reducing its scope.
At that time, the grant was permitted to grow to up to $250,000 if the need for COVID testing, contact tracing and isolation continued. Restaino told council members Dec. 16 that Memorial had “reached the $250,000 grant limit.”
“Now is not the time to cut off testing,” Restaino said, citing the recent second wave surge in the virus. “The $100,000 will allow (Memorial) to continue testing.”
The mayor, who has been an outspoken proponent of the CDC COVID guidelines and the need for testing, tracing and isolation to control the disease, said the van purchase will allow the medical center to take its testing program into the city’s neediest communities.
Restaino told the council he was “confident (Memorial) will know where to go with that vehicle.”
In a previous appearance before the council, Memorial President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo described how the medical center targets its testing locations.
“We have mapped the addresses of every person we have tested as positive for the novel coronavirus, identified hot spot clusters, and will target those locations as we focus on making tests available to the most vulnerable populations in the city,” Ruffolo said. “In the community, we want as much testing as we can.”
Public health officials have said that community testing has allowed for faster treatment of those infected with the disease and quicker isolation of infected patients to prevent the virus’ spread.
Other grants approved by the council included $75,000 to the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club for COVID-19 related 17th Street playground renovation. A $100,000 grant to the Niagara Falls School District for distribution of laptops and administering COVID-19 testing to students.
Heart Love and Soul will receive its second grant, $100,000 for COVID-19 related Daybreak safety net services. Mount St. Mary’s Hospital received a $200,000 grant for COVID-19 protection to at-risk populations, PPE and outreach and education in underserved communities.
Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers will receive $74,000 for youth mental health awareness COVID-19 programs. Cazenovia Recovery Systems will get a $70,000 award for a COVID-19 related recovery housing transition project.
The Independent Contractors Guild of WNY was granted $50,000 for a COVID-19 related laborers apprenticeship program in conjunction with the Niagara Falls Housing Authority.
The city has a balance of $142,000 remaining in its CDBG/CARES Act grants account. Restaino told the council earlier this month that the grants funding “must be spent.”
