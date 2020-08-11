Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is introducing telehealth services for patients undergoing physical therapy, occupational therapy and nutrition counseling. The services are designed to supplement in-person services Memorial offers at its downtown Niagara Falls campus and the Summit Healthplex in Wheatfield.
“Seeing patients by video appointment gives those with concerns about COVID-19 a safe, non-contact way for qualified rehabilitation professionals to triage symptoms, monitor progress and adjust treatment as patients return to function and the activities they enjoy,” said Memorial Director of Rehabilitation Services Elizabeth Stom, PT, MS.
Subsequent evaluations and visits can be completed in person or by telehealth in accordance with an individual’s preference, added Tony Surace, M.Ed, ATC, manager of rehabilitation services at Summit Healthplex. “With the current global health situation, patients can continue to receive a high-quality level of care without leaving their home.”
To learn more about telehealth and in-person physical therapy and occupational therapy services, call the medical center’s Summit Healthplex site at 298-5903.
Outpatient telehealth consultations with a registered dietitian to determine nutritional goals and the lifestyle modifications needed to achieve them are also available through Memorial’s Summit Orthopedic Center. For information, call 524-3920.
