A memorial service honoring Bob Baxter — the local poet, author and college professor who was a driving force behind efforts to remove the Robert Moses Parkway — will be held Saturday at Niagara County Community College.
Friends and associates of Baxter, who taught English and creative writing at NCCC for more than 25 years, are invited to attend the memorial event at the college.
Baxter passed away on March 15 at age 84.
The Niagara Falls native and graduate of Trott Vocational High School joined the faculty at NCCC in 1970. A poet and author of several books, Baxter was well known in local literary circles as a talented writer, editor and mentor to other writers and poets.
A leading voice for parkway removal, Baxter was a founder of the Niagara Heritage Partnership, a citizens group that advocated for the preservation and restoration of the region’s environment, with a focus on the Niagara Gorge.
Through his work with the Partnership, Baxter pushed for full removal of the entire 6.5-mile parkway between Niagara Falls and Lewiston.
In 2016, the state agreed to finance the reconfiguration of the parkway from Main Street to Findlay Drive.
State officials have since approved additional funding to begin the initial stages of study to reconfigure the remainder of the parkway — now known as the Niagara Scenic Parkway — from Findlay Drive to Lewiston.
Baxter’s friends and colleagues are invited to attend his memorial service which will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday in room G211 at NCCC, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn.
