Tom Thompson, president of the Pendleton Veterans Association, is also a Vietnam Veteran and said Memorial Day is about one thing and one thing only.
"Veterans that were killed in action for this country," he said. "It's not first responders. It’s not even all veterans — it's for those who paid the ultimate price."
Thompson said he would be in his car at the Town of Pendleton Town Hall where a monument sits to honor those who've fallen. Two members of the veteran association will put a wreath, another will play "Taps." Each car will fly an American flag.
"It would be nice if people put out flags," he said.
Angelo Onevelo of the Town of Niagara Lions agrees that the message remains the same.
"If you are at home, just sit down and think about their sacrifice," he said. "If you know someone that died, say their name and remember them. Remember what they gave for our freedom."
Onevelo said, a few Lions and Lionesses from the club will gather at Witmer Cemetery where they would remain socially distant from one another to put flags on each of the 28 soldiers buried there. The group will gather at George Martin's grave, a Civil War veteran who died in battle.
"Since 1990, when I got involved, we haven't missed a Memorial Day or a Veterans Day," Onevelo said. "It's important to remember that they gave their lives for our freedom."
NIAGARA FALLS
As reported on Saturday, there was no Memorial Day parade in the city this year.
“It’s breaking my heart,” said Falls City Council Member Kenny Tompkins, who several years ago saved the parade from being discontinued.
Instead, Pine Avenue was festooned with American flags in place of large crowds watching marching bands and veterans.
“This year, more than ever, we needed the flags,” Tomkins said.
WILSON
Dovetailing on the local American Legion post’s quiet observance of Memorial Day, Jim Goode has encouraged his neighbors to form a parade around Clark’s Park on Monday morning.
Via flyers posted around town, Goode, a Vietnam veteran, is encouraging participation in a Memorial Day Caravan Salute to “show your patriotism (and) honor our heroes” while maintaining the social distancing standards that forced the cancelation of public ceremonies this year.
Local Legionnaires are planning a rifle salute, flag raising and the playing of Taps at the veterans memorial in Greenwood Cemetery on Monday morning.
When the traditional ceremony comes to a close, about 10:15 a.m., Goode will start driving the circular path in the nearby park while his daughter, Olivia, sings patriotic songs on the back of his PA system-equipped pickup. Fire trucks are joining the caravan and whoever else wants to tag along is welcome; the caravan will ride the circle however many times seems appropriate.
Caravaners should bring an American flag and decorate their vehicles in whatever fashion “speaks to American perpetuity,” Goode said.
The caravan and a flyover that Goode arranged through a few pilots he knows are his reply to the cancelation of the traditional public ceremony in his hometown.
“I understand the reasons, but … America will not be silenced, that’s my motto,” he said. “I don’t want Memorial Day to be lessened because of this (pandemic).”
LOCKPORT
The city has typically hosted a Memorial Day Parade, with the main organizer switching each year between the Navy Marine Club, The VFW and the American Legion. This year, the American Legion was set to be the main organizing force, along with the other two helping.
Mike Hanley, commander of the Lockport American Legion Chapter, said a small private ceremony will be held at a cemetery on Sunday, but that the parade will not be going on.
Hanley recommends that if residents would like honor fallen soldiers to fly the American Flag.
Regarding the cancellation of the parade, Hanley expressed disappointment.
"We start planning that way back in January ... We look forward to it," Hanley said.
Hanley noted that the holiday is a somber holiday to remember those who have served our country.
MIDDLEPORT
Clute-Phillips Post 938, American Legion, arranged for the placement of American flags at approximately 400 veterans' graves in the Middleport area ahead of Memorial Day. According to Kathy Kindle, roughly 300 graves were decorated at Royalton Mountain Ridge Cemetery, 85 graves were decorated at St. Stephen's cemetery in the village, and a supply of flags was provided to individuals who decorate veterans' graves in two very small local cemeteries.
HARTLAND, SOMERSET
Within the cemeteries serving Hartland and Somerset, 1127 flags have been placed by 11 members of the Herbert W. Carr Post 445 American Legion Barker, NY. Commander Jon Hotaling said, when World War II ended, for several years the Post would put on parades ending in the cemeteries at which point they'd fire guns and honor past veterans.
"I'm going to go down there and pray," he said. "I'm going to pray for my parents, both veterans in WWII, and all the veterans that have died."
Hotaling said, a flag was placed at all graves of past veterans, those who died in combat, and others who came home though eventually passed away. He also mentioned that membership to the American Legion has tapered off, along with several other service groups.
NEWFANE
A ceremony held at Corwin Cemetery but that has been cancelled because of the pandemic, according to Town Supervisor Tim Horanburg.
"Nobody wants to be accused of not obeying the orders," he said.
Horanburg said Memorial Day is also typically when the Carousel Park would be opening, but it won't be this year.
Reporters Rick Pfeiffer and Connor Hoffman contributed to this report.
