NIAGARA FALLS
In the city, the Memorial Day parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday with a ceremony to follow at 11 a.m. at the Hyde Park Veterans Monument.
The parade begins on Linwood Avenue and Robbins Drive and proceeds to the Veterans Monument.
A part of the Saturday events will be a field of flags aptly named “Field of Honor” off of Pine Avenue near the monument. It features 330 large 3-by-5 flags and more than 400 smaller flags. Organizers say there is one large flag for each of brave men and women KIA (Killed in Action) from New York state since 9/11. One smaller flag will represent each of those KIA from Niagara Falls since the city’s inception.
The Field of Honor will be on display through the Fourth of July.
OAKWOOD CEMETERY
A short program to remember those buried this year and to honor military members will be held at Oakwood Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Monday.
Tim Baxter, chairman of the event, said there are more than 1,000 military members buried in Oakwood from the Revolutionary War to the present.
Monte and Marcia Jones will be on hand to provide patriotic songs for the service. The Rev. Jeff Baxter will open with a prayer. There will be a reading of “In Flanders Fields”. Names of those that have passed this past year will be read, and a bell will toll for each person.
TOWN OF NIAGARA
The Town of Niagara Lions and Helping Hands Clubs will host their annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the newly constructed memorial in Veterans Memorial Community Park, 7000 Lockport Road, Town of Niagara. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Niagara Wheatfield music student Morgan Giannantonio will perform. Pastor Ron Maines of the Forestview Church of God will provide opening and closing prayers.
Following the ceremony, Town Historian Peter Ames will invite everyone present to the Community Center to view the WWII service cloth sewn in 1945 by 14 town women. The cloth contains the names of 148 men and two women from the town who served in WWII.
LEWISTON
A Memorial Day parade will march down Center Street starting at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Following the procession, Veterans of Foreign Wars Downriver Post 7487 will hold its annual observance at the Circle of Honor monument in Academy Park.
WASHINGTON
On Memorial Day, hundreds of veterans who served during Operation Desert Storm in 1991 will be in the nation’s Capital to honor those who have died during their military service. Among them will be William F. Cody of Lewiston who will march in one of the largest groups of veterans in the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue. The parade starts at 2 p.m. and is broadcast live and produced by the American Veterans Center.
Cody is a U.S. Army veteran and served in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.
