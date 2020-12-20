Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has announced plans to close its North Tonawanda Primary Care Center at the end of the month.
Hospital officials say the closing is part of a realignment of its primary care network to better serve its growing number of patients.
The North Tonawanda office will close Dec. 31. Beginning Jan. 4, Dr. Adeel Amir will join the staff at Memorial’s Lewiston Primary Care Center and Physician Assistant Melitta Mendonca will see patients at the primary care center on Memorial’s downtown Niagara Falls campus. North Tonawanda Primary Care patients may also choose to receive care at Memorial primary care centers in Wheatfield and Grand Island.
For information about the upcoming changes call 278-4081.
