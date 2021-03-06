Memorial celebrates discharge of long-term ICU COVID patient

Niagara Falls Memorial Center celebrated another miraculous discharge of a long-term COVID-19 patient.
Francine Shelton received an emotional and exhilarated ovation on Saturday as she was discharged after a 43-day stay at Memorial, most of which was spent on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.
Nurses exclaimed that divine intervention and hard work contributed to Shelton’s recovery, which was additionally challenging due to pre-existing conditions.
Respiratory therapists, nurses, and other members of the Memorial team gathered as Shelton’s husband joyfully escorted her out to continue her recovery at home.
