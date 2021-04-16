Memorial announces 2021 Niagara Cup Classic co-chairs

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center welcomes back David DeMizio of Copier Fax Business Technologies, and Michael Cardamone, D.C. of Cardamone Chiropractic as co-chairs of the 2021 Niagara Cup Classic golf tournament.
Celebrating its 30th year, the Niagara Cup will take place on Aug. 16 at both the Niagara Falls Country Club and Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Course.
The Niagara Cup offers an exciting mix of competition and camaraderie.
This year’s tournament will benefit Memorial services and programs.
The Niagara Cup Classic sells out early as a limited number of golfers are permitted per course.
For sponsorship opportunities and registration, please visit www.nfmmc.org/golf or contact Andrea Gray at (716) 278-4605 or andrea.gray@nfmmc.org.
