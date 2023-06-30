Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.