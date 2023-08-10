The record-setting $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot generated more than $68.9 million combined for New York public schools and lottery retailers, according to the state Gaming Commission.
The Mega Millions jackpot roll to the record prize resulted in 32 drawings until the winning ticket was drawn on Tuesday in Florida. In New York state, Mega Millions ticket sales totaled $168 million during the run.
Additionally, a host of New Yorkers won $4.9 million in prizes of $10,000 or more between April 21 and Tuesday:
• Four $1 million second prize winners
• 76 third prize winners of $10,000
• Six Megaplier third prize winners of $10,000 at various levels totaling $180,000
All of New York Lottery’s profits from sales are constitutionally dedicated to New York’s K-12 public schools, totaling $58.82 million. Commissions on Mega Millions sales paid to retailers across the state totaled $10.08 million.
“For decades, New York’s schools and lottery retailers have seen real benefits from lottery sales,” said Gaming Commission Chair Brian O’Dwyer. “Even though (Tuesday’s) Mega Millions top prize was won elsewhere, New York’s students and small businesses across the state continue to be repeat winners. We will continue to promote responsible enjoyment of these fun and exciting games and look forward to the next jackpot.”
Last month’s $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot generated $46.9 million in aid to education in New York and $8 million in commissions for retailers.
