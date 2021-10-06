USA Niagara Development Corp. and the city of Niagara Falls will hold a public meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday to provide an update on the Rainbow Centre Civic Improvement Project. Taking place at the Conference Center Niagara Falls, USAN leadership will be joined by officials from the city of Niagara Falls, the design team led by Marvel Architects, PLLC., and potential future tenants of the space.
The Zoom meeting can be accessed at: https://wendelco.zoom.us/j/87243076041#success
In December 2019, USAN and the Falls announced plans to undertake the adaptive reuse of the remaining mall space as a civic improvement project. Guided by the recommendations of a panel of experts from the Urban Land Institute (ULI), the project will establish greater public access and walkability, create commercial opportunities, and modernize parking resources to support new and existing businesses at and near the mall site. These modifications will create up to 160,000 square-feet of available space that could be repurposed for uses that would benefit downtown Niagara Falls, including attractions or other entertainment venues, or partnerships with the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, such as an expansion of programming.
USAN and the city have signed a project term-sheet that allows USAN to procure and retain, at its expense, consultants necessary to develop plans and specifications necessary for construction of the project.
Also coming up, Empire State Development (ESD) and USAN will hold a project update on the Niagara Falls Strategic Economic Development Fund, a new funding initiative to catalyze investment on targeted commercial areas along Niagara Street, Main Street, Portage Road and Pine Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. For more information and to register, visit: https://buffalobillion.ny.gov/niagara-falls-strategic-economic-development-fund.
