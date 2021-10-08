James Abbondanza
• Age: 46
• Party affiliation(s): Democratic and Working Families Party
• Profession: Information Technology
Traci Bax
• Age: 49
• Party affiliation(s): Republican, Conservative
• Profession: AVP, AAA Travel Operations and Adjunct Professor, Niagara University
Colin Ligammari
• Age: 41
• Party affiliation(s): Democratic and Working Families Party
• Profession: Real Estate Investor, mom
Donta Myles
• Age: 43
• Party affiliation(s): Democrat
• Profession: Street Outreach Worker/Musician
Jim Perry
• Age: 68
• Party affiliation(s): Independent
• Profession: Retired human resources administrator
David Zajac
• Age: 30
• Party affiliation(s): Republican and Conservative
• Profession: Clerk for Niagara County Department of Social Services
