James Abbondanza

James Abbondanza

• Age: 46

• Party affiliation(s): Democratic and Working Families Party

• Profession: Information Technology

  

Traci Bax

Tracy Bax

• Age: 49

• Party affiliation(s): Republican, Conservative

• Profession: AVP, AAA Travel Operations and Adjunct Professor, Niagara University

   

Colin Ligammari

Colin Ligamari

• Age: 41

• Party affiliation(s): Democratic and Working Families Party

• Profession: Real Estate Investor, mom

  

Donta Myles

Myles

Donta Myles

• Age: 43

• Party affiliation(s): Democrat

• Profession: Street Outreach Worker/Musician

  

Jim Perry

• Age: 68

• Party affiliation(s): Independent

Profession: Retired human resources administrator

   

David Zajac

David Zajac

• Age: 30

Party affiliation(s): Republican and Conservative

Profession: Clerk for Niagara County Department of Social Services

