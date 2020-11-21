BUFFALO — A Medina man will spend 12 1/2 years behind bars for his conviction on drug and weapons charges.
U.S. District Court Judge John J. Sinatra, Jr. handed down the sentence to Anthony Allee during a hearing in federal court in Buffalo. Allee, 29, was convicted of possessing with intent to distribute, and distributing, cocaine as well as unlawful possession of a short-barreled shotgun in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Federal prosecutors handling the case said from April to July 2019, Allee and his wife, Tashira, used their Ridge Road residence in Medina, to store, sell, and use marijuana, hydrocodone, and cocaine. Allee was also accused of possessing various firearms in to assist in his drug trafficking activity by protecting himself, his drugs, and his drug proceeds.
On July 22, 2019, drug agents executed a state search warrant at Allee's home and seized multiple firearms, ammunition, numerous articles of stolen property, approximately 73 grams of marijuana, 247 hydrocodone pills, cocaine residue located on a working digital scale with a razor blade, two additional digital scales, a vacuum sealer with bags, and knotted baggies.
Tashira Allee was previously convicted on federal drug possession charges and was sentenced to serve three years probation and perform 100 hours of community service.
