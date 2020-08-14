While Niagara County officials make a push for Amazon’s warehouse project, local media reports point to sites in nearby Orleans and Genesee counties generating interest.
Like economic development officials in Niagara County, the cancellation of plans to construct an Amazon warehouse on Grand Island have some in Orleans County thinking big.
“Officials are very excited to be back in the mix and would like nothing more than to roll out the red carpet,” said Dina Barone of Mindful Media Group, which represents the Orleans Economic Development Agency. “Medina Business Park in Orleans County has been primed for a business like this.”
Barone said the space has already attracted companies of Amazon’s stature.
“This isn’t the first time international corporations have considered the area,” she said on Friday afternoon.
Barone added that the region boasts a strong workforce that can support a facility such as Amazon’s. On top of that, she added, there is a very active workforce development division in Orleans that will be able to harness the labor necessary to construct and operate the warehouse.
It’s estimated to be a $300 million project, with $200 million being directed toward construction. It would also create a $32.6 million payroll each year.
And there’s a bit more space to work with.
“Grand Island had 140 acres,” Barone said. “We have 200 acres available.”
Summing things up, Barone said, “We have an abundance of acreage, pre-existing and appropriate zoning laws and a robust infrastructure already in place.”
Business First reported that Amazon was considering the Medina Business Park as well as the Stamp Property in the Town of Alabama in Genesee County.
Niagara County officials also confirmed they have reached out to Amazon’s developer since the the Grand Island project faltered.
“We in the county believe it is critically important to retain this project,” County Legislator Richard Andres Jr., the chair of the legislature’s Economic Development Committee said. “We have a pretty good package (of incentives) we can present. We want those 1,000 jobs.”
Andres said construction jobs and other ancillary services to support the warehouse operation would create additional economic impact.
“The spillover would be immense,” he said.
Andres also said that the county’s ability to attract companies like Yahoo, Bridgestone and Edwards Vacuum shows the county offers a “business friendly” environment.
“We would like to have a discussion (with the developer) about what their needs are,” he said.
Andres said the county’s contacts with Amazon during its search for a second headquarters “was a good exercise” in trying to attract the internet retail giant. He said Trammell Crow has not immediately responded to the county’s inquiries.
“Our focus is jobs for our residents,” Andres said. “We have the infrastructure, the workforce and an airport. We’ve got a lot to offer.”
