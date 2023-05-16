LEWISTON — When you make the commitment to love someone, you have to work at it no matter what circumstances life throws at you.
That’s how it went for Canadian-born Lewiston residents Gary and Kathy Siddall, who met on May 14, 1973, on a Rotary Club of Canada-sponsored trip to Ottawa. The two had very eventful lives together as Gary’s career meant a lot of travel for the family they made.
The two will share their story of meeting on this trip and their continued love at Wednesday’s meeting of the Lewiston-Niagara-on-the-Lake Rotary Club, taking place in Niagara Falls, Ont. That branch is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year.
“We want to give appreciation to the Rotary Club,” Kathy explained.
Gary hailed from Windsor, Ont., across the Detroit River from Detroit, and Kathy is from Woodstock, New Brunswick, near its border with Maine. Their hometowns are separated by 1,200 miles.
Their respective high schools chose them for this trip, Kathy by winning a speaking contest and Gary through a rotating basis the Windsor Rotary Club did among the city’s 13 high schools. These trips are still put on today, teaching the students about the rights and responsibilities of Canadian citizens.
While in the Canadian capital, the students on this trip were put in homes of other Rotarians, with Kathy in a home with two girls Gary traveled with.
“The first night, they had a meet-and-greet at a gym,” Kathy said. “He saw those two girls sitting on the bleachers and came over to sit with them, and I was sitting with them. And that’s how we met.”
“We just started talking because we really liked the music we were listening to,” Gary said. “The next morning, we had to get on the bus to go to different activities. I said, ‘Let’s try to get on the same bus.’ ”
During their four-day stay in Ottawa, the two visited the Canadian Parliament building, saw the House of Commons in action, met the then-Governor General of Canada Roland Michener, visit museums, planted a tree in Jacques-Cartier Park, and met the ambassador to Mexico. As it became time to depart, since cell phones did not exist yet, they became pen pals for the next six years, still keeping the letters they to sent each other in their Lewiston home.
They would try to visit each other once a year, but led separate lives. As Gary started working for GM’s Oshawa operations and Kathy worked as a pharmacist outside of Ottawa, he would date other people but still remained in contact. In Dec. 1978, when looking for a date for a Christmas dance, his roommate at the time suggested he call her.
“I finally got a hold of her and I said we should get together,” Gary said, the two separated by only 200 miles instead of 1,200. “The first thing she said was, ‘What are you doing this weekend?’ ”
The following February, after visiting her with her parents, Gary and Kathy were engaged. They married in October, 1979 and eventually having four children, Kathryn, Shawn, Kendra and Scott.
Gary’s career in GM saw him and the family make a number of moves, from Oshawa to Michigan for four years then to Sweden after GM bought Saab. They arrived in Niagara County after Gary got a position at Lockport’s Delphi operation, choosing Lewiston to live because the Lew-Port school district was able to accommodate their eldest daughter, a senior at the time.
Even after moving here and Gary expecting to retire at Delphi, the 2008 recession came and he had to move again for other work assignments, to Ohio, Mexico, and Michigan over the next few years. Unlike before, his whole family would not come with him, as Kathy did want to disrupt their kid’s lives further. Two of them stayed at Lew-Port while two went with their father to Ohio for school.
During that time Kathy had not worked in the pharmacy field for 17 years, so she needed to learn how to be a pharmacist again. That required her to go to Canada for work where she is licensed and had to work so many hours there.
“Every day, I traveled from El Paso, Texas, into Juarez and had to go through the border crossing,” Gary said about his time in Mexico. “And while Kathy’s here in Lewiston, every day she went from Lewiston to Ontario to work in Canada. So the two of us were crossing international borders every day for five years.”
The two would still figure out how to occasionally meet, either in Phoenix or in their Florida condo. Even as Gary would get a home in Ohio, the two still kept onto their Calkin Road home.
“We wanted to keep this home because it was the only home the kids could really call home,” Gary said, calling their residence the family meeting place when they were able to meet on weekends and holidays as their kids went to Canadian colleges. Kathy said it was serendipitous that they settled in a place close to the Canadian border.
Despite meeting though a Rotary Club program in their high schools, the Siddalls were never club members due to their busy lives. Gary did serve on the Board of Trustees from 2008 to 2014.
Gary finally retired from his job in 2016 and Kathy in 2017. Their four children have given them 10 grandchildren that visit them every weekend.
At least 10 of their 40+ years of marriage were spent apart, but the Siddalls managed to stay together, Gary saying that every time they met, they had to get to know each other all over again.
“We all figured this was just meant to be,” Kathy said. “You don’t throw things away when they’re broke. You fix it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.