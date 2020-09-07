Twin Cities Meals on Wheels, which provides home-delivered meals daily to approximately 110 neighbors in the Twin Cities, is in desperate need of dedicated volunteers to help deliver these meals daily.
Because of COVID-19, some volunteers have temporarily withdrawn from Meals on Wheels, which has created a crisis for home-delivered meals. This new need emerged after the onset of travel restrictions and social distancing, according to Karl Bauer, president of the TCMOW board.
“We have added safety practices including staggered pick-ups for routes as well as no congregating while waiting for meals to be delivered. These measures assures our volunteers of a safe place,” Bauer said. “Meals on Wheels stepped up when the need was there during the Covid crisis, and now we're looking for some help back so we can keep doing what we've done since 1973."
Twin Cities Meals on Wheels is a standalone organization that is not associated with other Meals on Wheels agencies in the region and receives no outside subsidy from the government.
Anyone interested in helping, is asked to call 693-1663 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.