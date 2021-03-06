George Maziarz.
His name brings whispers, sometimes scorn, sometimes adulation, but always an opinion.
He’s dropped out of sight, and been laying low since pleading guilty to a single misdemeanor after being charged with a pile of felonies alleging misuse of campaign funds. The loyal posse that once surrounded him broke away after he retired from the New York State Senate in 2014, in the midst of Moreland Commission Investigation into public corruption.
In the end, the grand scandal resulted in him paying a fine, taking a job with a commercial mortgage broker and dedicating his life to the most important duty he’s ever had, being a grandfather. It seems like a great time to find a niche and hide in it, yet he still fights an undeniable itch, even at 67: The draw of politics.
Newfane supervisor?
Maziarz said this week that he hasn’t made up his mind about running for the Republican ballot line in this year's Newfane town supervisor election. If he does, petitions are due on March 25 and so few signature are needed, he said, he could literally gather them in a day.
“The other candidate is a full-time chiropractor who plans to work Tuesday and Thursday,” Maziarz said, referring to Republican John Syracuse. “It is a full time job, not something you can do two days a week. If I can’t do it well, I am not going to.”
County legislator primaries
Maziarz said he has been disappointed in the direction of the Niagara County Republican Committee, where he sees former friend Henry Wojtaszek pulling all the strings and controlling who gets jobs and seats. He freely admits he is backing primary opponents for Republicans in the Niagara County Legislature.
“I am very disappointed in the direction of the Republican Party,” Maziarz said, taking specific issue with the County GOP endorsing Caroline Wojtaszek for Niagara County Judge last year.
“To whatever limit is allowed by law, I can contribute,” Maziarz said. “The (legislature) candidates are going to be bringing out a lot of things.”
He also said there may be other challengers coming who haven’t yet announced. He's sitting on $545,000 in unspent senate campaign funds that could buy a ton of mailings as well as newspaper, television and radio advertising.
Underused airport
One big issue that Maziarz says he sees in Niagara County: The underutilization of Niagara Falls International Airport. Calspan has been the Fixed Base Operator since March of 2019. Before the pandemic, the airport was a huge draw in winter for Canadian travelers filling nearby parking lots through winter and spring. That business has dried up.
“Niagara County government has to connect with the NFTA and figure out a plan,” Maziarz said.
What’s he done?
Maziarz served Niagara County for decades. What does the community have to show for it?
The top three things, according to him:
— Seneca Niagara Casino. Before he got involved as a senator, Maziarz said, that casino was headed to the Catskills. The casino in Niagara Falls, Canada, was already open. The disparity between the two cities would have been even greater than it is today, he said.
— Niagara Falls International Airport. While the facility might be sparsely used today, it was massively expanded with state and federal funding that he arranged.
— Delphi/Harrison. The General Motors plant in Lockport was in trouble. GM had announced it was going to close 21 of 28 plants. Maziarz said he, Gov. George Pataki, UAW leader Sam Williams and GM leaders worked together and save the plant. The plant currently employs 1,200 people, he noted.
Life in Newfane
Maziarz moved to Newfane from North Tonawanda after marrying Beverly, a State Supreme Court clerk who is now nearing retirement herself.
In that is the rub. Economically, between a state pension and his full-time job, with one home in Newfane and another one in Florida, Maziarz said he doesn’t need to work.
Still, there are things he wants people to know.
“I think Newfane is a golden jewel in Niagara County,” Maziarz said. He particularly enjoys taking his three grandchildren to Olcott Beach Carousel Park and giving them rides to school.
When it comes to priorities, he said he thinks of how his state connections could help with projects like development of the Olcott breakwall, or issues the state can address regarding Lake Ontario.
Maziarz through the years
Education: North Tonawanda High School, class of 1972; Niagara University, class of 1976.
Elective offices won:
— North Tonawanda City Clerk, 1978
— Niagara County Clerk, 1989
— State Senate, 61st district, 1995 (Won a special election to succeed Sen. John Daly, who had been appointed commissioner of the state Department of Transportation.)
— State Senate, 62nd district, 2003
