Former State Senator George Maziarz has backed out of the fray after considering running a Republican primary for the Newfane town supervisor's seat.
“No, I am not running,” Maziarz said Thursday. “One of the town board members, Troy Barnes, was as upset as I was about what was happening and stepped up and decided to run a primary.”
Maziarz alleges there is a plan in place for outgoing Legislator John Syracuse to receive the Republican endorsement. Maziarz also reiterated accusations that Syracuse will only work two days a week in the full-time job while maintaining his chiropractic practice.
Maziarz said he will be supporting Barnes’ candidacy.
Current Town Supervisor Tim Horanburg said he continues to support Syracuse, and over the course of questioning said that during his 1984-1998 stretch as Town of Newfane supervisor, he owned his own business where the East Side Market now stands in Olcott. He also sold fire equipment, hoses, coats, boots, helmets while he was supervisor for a time.
Horanburg felt sure that Syracuse is able to balance his work schedule with the needs of the town but said that the role of supervisor has changed throughout the years where it could be considered a full-time job.
"The job is what you put into it," he said. "If you want to do all the grants and stuff, the more you put into it, the better off you’ll be for that job.”
The town supervisor job pays about $47,000 a year, said Horanburg.
A town council seat is awarded a little less than $7,000 a year. Horanburg said he believes Barnes is an engineer though he was not sure what type.
Barnes could not be reached as of the writing of this article.
— Joe Genco contributed to this report.
