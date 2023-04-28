Local contractor and Niagara Falls mayoral hopeful Demetreus Nix is suing the Niagara County Board of Elections in hopes of overturning a decision that would prevent him and a running mate from appearing as candidates on the ballot for the June Democratic primary election.
A lawsuit filed this week by Nix’s attorney James Ostrowski contends that officials from the elections board erroneously tossed out hundreds of signatures from newly enrolled Democratic Party voters who signed nominating petitions filed by Nix and Uniquia Lewis, a supporter of his mayoral campaign who is seeking a seat on the Niagara Falls City Council this year.
The lawsuit challenges the board’s determination that the petitions lacked sufficient signatures while arguing that board officials improperly classified hundreds of the voters who signed them as “invalid.”
“In addition to seeking to rehabilitate all signatures of newly registered voters disqualified by the board contrary to law and practice and respondent’s own assurances, petitioners will seek to rehabilitate all other signatures stricken by the board,” the lawsuit reads.
During a telephone interview on Thursday, Nix said he felt officials from the elections board left him with little choice but to take legal action. He said they denied his requests for additional information about the challenges to his petitions and refused to explain why they deemed so many of the voters who signed the petitions as “invalid.”
“The board of elections just said you get no information,” Nix said. “That’s it. Unless you take us to court, that’s it.”
According to the lawsuit, Nix and Lewis registered “hundreds of new voters” in the City of Niagara Falls, “many of whom chose to enroll in the Democratic Party.”
The legal claim notes that Nix and Lewis “hand-delivered” new voter registrations for the voters in question to the board of elections “on numerous occasions” in February.
The lawsuit singles out Sandonato as being one of the representatives of the elections board who told Nix and Lewis that it was the board’s “regular and accepted practice” to officially register new voters and enroll them the next business day after new registration forms were hand-delivered to the board’s Lockport office.
Nix and Lewis also contend that they were told by board representatives that new voters who were registered and enrolled with the Democratic Party would be legally able to then sign their designating petitions “on or after that next business day.”
“They registered with me and they are registered as Democrats,” Nix said. “In their computer, they are registered as inactive.”
Named as defendants in the lawsuit are the the board of elections itself as well as Republican Elections Commissioner Jennifer Sandonato and Democratic Elections Commissioner Lora Allen.
A fourth defendant, a Niagara Falls resident named James Dean, is identified in the lawsuit as the person who reportedly filed written objections to the nominating petitions.
The lawsuit argues that Lewis was never served with the objections and is not the subject of the objections that were filed and therefore her petition should have been “presumed valid” by the board. It also alleges that the objections filed by Dean did not properly identify him or list his address.
Nix and Lewis also maintain that the board failed to send them notices of an April 20 hearing on the matter and also failed to allow them to review what is described as a “clerk’s/counsel’s report” on file with the board of elections.
Messages seeking requests for comment from Sandonato and Allen were not returned late Thursday. The newspaper also sought comment from Niagara County attorney Claude Joerg late Thursday and did not receive a response as of press time.
