Falls Mayor Robert Restaino unveiled his proposed 2023 city budget late Monday afternoon, calling the spending plan “reasonable” and “efficient.”
The budget highlights just over $103 million in expenses, balanced by revenues of a little over $95 million and a transfer of slightly more than $8 million in tribal revenue funds. The mayor is also proposing roughly $18 million in capital spending in 2023.
The mayor said the budget calls for a $694,852 increase in property tax revenue in 2023. That would be accomplished by an increase in property taxes of 41.7 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation for homestead (residential) properties.
The increase for non-homestead (business) properties would be 74.5 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation. Neither increase exceeds the state property tax cap.
Taxes on a homestead property assessed at $100,000 would increase by $41.70. The increase on a similarly assessed business would be $74.50.
The budget projects revenue increases of $2.65 million in sales and HRU (hotel, restaurant and utility) taxes in 2023. The city is expected to vastly exceed its sales and HRU tax projects for 2022.
“We think these projections are reasonable,” Restaino said.
The budget proposal also calls for a roughly $400,000 increase in revenue from the city’s parking operations. A rebound in tourism activity has seen parking revenues climb to almost pre-pandemic levels in 2022.
Although Restaino said the city was trying to “drive down dependency on casino revenue” to balance the budget, he admitted that was a long-term objective and would still require the transfer of just over $8 million in so-called casino cash to the general fund in 2023.
“We have tried to present a budget where all of our departments have held the line,” Restaino said.
The mayor indicated that the only department to see a significant increase in funding, about 1%, was the Department of Public Works. The city is projecting a $200,000 increase in fuel costs in 2023 and a $600,000 increase in pension and medical insurance costs.
The Falls will pay $102,000 to keep operating the 311 non-emergency call center in 2023. The center was previously funded through a grant.
The budget calls for the elimination of the tourism coordinator’s job in the Department of Economic Development. The city will add a full time Animal Control officer to the Police Department and create two new building and safety inspector slots.
The mayor said the building and safety inspectors will not be code enforcement officers.
“We see them as quality of life enforcement,” Restaino said. “These will be people out in the community enforcing some of the new laws enacted by the Council, including the new Short Term Rental (STR) provisions.”
“The growth (in the budget) is based on efforts to improve how government responds to the community,” Restaino said.
The proposed capital budget calls for investing $7 million on street paving and infrastructure in the area of Military Road and Cayuga Drive. Overdue heating and cooling improvements to city facilities and additional repairs to swimming pools are allocated for $3.5 million.
The spending plan received some early support from City Council Chair John Spanbauer.
“This mayor has been pretty good on the budget since he’s been here,” Spanbauer said.
The city charter requires the mayor to submit a budget proposal to the City Council by Nov. 1 each year. The council has until Dec. 1 to amend and approve the budget.
The council is expected to approve its budget review schedule at a meeting later today. Council members are also likely to set the city’s 2023 recycling and refuse use fee at the meeting.
A public hearing on the fee is set for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.