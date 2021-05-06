BARKER — Mayor Aaron Nellist said on Wednesday that he does not know when Barker Police Department will be open and operating again, after its March 26 closure following a dispute with a former officer.
K9 officer Tony Bartucca was terminated for disobeying administrative policy, and the Barker Village Board is fully apprised of the situation surrounding BPD’s shutdown after a Monday executive session during which he presented a review of the issues, Nellist said.
“We hope to be up and running as soon as possible,” Nellist said, noting that over the years he’s heard it suggested that the department is not necessary, but its dissolution is not on the table.
“It’s not anything we’ve looked into at this point,” he said.
Nellist took issue with a Saturday report in the Union-Sun & Journal relaying Bartucca’s side of the story — including the officer’s assertion that he resigned on March 19 — saying in an email that the report was not “fact checked.”
But in a follow-up phone interview, Nellist declined to elaborate on the violation(s) of policy that led to Bartucca’s departure. He said he’d have to speak with his attorney before talking to the press about it, and pledged to share once he gets word that he can.
In his email, Nellist stated that Bartucca was terminated on March 25 for “several infractions.” Nellist would not state specifically how Bartucca was notified of his termination, other than to say notice was delivered by a professional service recommended by the village attorney.
Also in contradiction of Bartucca’s account, Nellist said every BPD officer received a phone call about suspension of the department’s operations and “they did not learn of the suspended operations from the paper.”
Also in his email, Nellist wrote, “In accordance with security and safety when an employee is terminated, the locks are changed,” addressing BPD Sgt. Jeremey Blair’s complaint to the US&J about his inability to access the police department without an escort after the suspension took effect.
“Mayor Nellist did not express, ‘I told you guys that you were not allowed to be here.’ He stated that since operations had been suspended there was no reason for an officer to be in the building without notification,” Nellist wrote. “There is no scenario where police would need to be present at the police station during the suspension.”
According to Nellist, Blair showed up at the department one day to receive Bartucca’s equipment, but Nellist had not been informed that was a scheduled visit.
Of Bartucca, Nellist indicated that one violation of policy concerned his acquisition of patches for BPD officers to wear.
Bartucca told the US&J that he had purchased the patches himself and donated them to BPD.
Nellist said village procurement policy spells out a series of required steps when goods and services are obtained, including: evaluation and estimation of a purchase, formal bidding for certain purchases, approval by the village board, award of a contract and documentation and filing of a procurement policy form. Nellist said Bartucca did not follow the steps.
The mayor and Bartucca also have different versions of the story about Bartucca’s handling of a 2010 Tahoe police vehicle that he said he had donated to the village and used as BPD’s K9 officer. Bartucca told the US&J that when the department no longer needed the vehicle, he parked it at his business property in Cheektowaga, and when he later received a text message asking him to return the vehicle to the village, he did. Bartucca said he was then accused of disobeying an order.
Nellist said in reply that the vehicle is a village asset and was to stay on village property.
“Bartucca was asked on several occasions to return the Tahoe and it wasn’t until his termination he returned the vehicle,” Nellist said.
Nellist thinks BPD’s suspension is an opportune time to reflect on what’s good about the department and what needs to be changed. Many municipalities have undertaken the exercise since New York State mandated municipal review of police operations with an eye on reforms, he noted.
“Through the state mandate for police reform, this is a good opportunity for us to fit the mold that this community requires,” Nellist said. “We’re going to take this opportunity while it’s here to do just that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.