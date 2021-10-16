On the heels of recently announced plans to reimagine the Rainbow Centre, Mayor Robert Restaino introduced some ideas Thursday for a new event center on John Daly Boulevard.
The mayor shared his plans for what he is calling Centennial Park with about a dozen stakeholders from education, tourism, business, labor and others, at an invitation-only gathering in the Common Council Chambers where he called the center a new gateway to the city of Niagara Falls.
Centennial Park, as the mayor described it, would be a campus of several structures that could be used for sporting events, concerts, and much more, located on vacant property bordered by John Daly Boulevard and Falls Street, directly across from the Seneca Niagara Casino and Hotel.
The group watched a slide presentation and commentary by Robert Stark and Antonino Borgese, of CJS Architects, depicting what could be built, on the potential site.
The architects explained that ideas for Centennial Park include an arena for sporting and entertainment events, a splash pad which could be converted into a skating rink in winter, and a parking area of several levels with exterior walls that could also be used for adventure activities such as climbing walls, along with a rooftop which could be used for outdoor gatherings such as concerts or movie screenings, with residents enjoying the space as well as tourists.
“The idea is that people who live anywhere in the city could come to this central place,” Borgese said.
Explaining their design plan, funded through the city’s Economic Development budget, the architects said they were really just trying to imagine what a new event center could be, incorporating ideas for such spaces successfully created in other cities.
“We’re trying to envision shapes and forms that would be flexible for all kinds of activities,” Stark said during a slide presentation, noting the plans were really just a way to begin a conversation about where the building would be and what it would include.
The mayor said the plan was in response to the ideas from research presented two weeks ago by the Niagara Global Tourism Institute, funded by local businesses and prepared by Niagara University researchers, depicting what was needed for the city to become a year-round tourist destination and enhance employment opportunities in the city.
“In that report, these are the kinds of things they talk about,” Restaino said. “Specifically, they talk about the need for an expanded event and conference center.”
“We all know that it’s important,” said the mayor, holding up the recent plan and others from 2014 and 2017. “Quite frankly, I am rather tired of people spending money to tell me the obvious,” he added, noting that the event center would advance the city’s reputation as a world class destination.
The mayor explained that there are many development activities taking place in the city, including the most recent plans announced by New York state to reimagine the former Rainbow Mall and create new office and retail space, and outdoor areas to be enjoyed by all.
“We have some excellent opportunities that are on the drawing board now,” he said. “Imagine if we add to that mix.”
The mayor hopes to eventually approach New York State’s USA Niagara Development Corp., which oversees development in downtown Niagara Falls, with his plans for the event center and told those assembled he would need their support.
“Let’s get this thing built,” he said. “Let’s get this campus done.”
Those in attendance who spoke in favor of the plans for Centennial Park, included Rev. James Maher, president of Niagara University, who said “We need to move forward.”
Ken Peters, a senior partner at Blue Cardinal Capital, the company leading development of some 40 properties on Main Street, said the plan has Blue Cardinal’s full support. ”We will do whatever the mayor asks us to do to make it a success.”
Kory Schuler, executive director of Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce called the plan “Fantastic. It’s about time.”
Representing local laborers, Scott Brydges, business manager for the Iron Workers Local 9, asked the mayor “When do we start?”
“I’ve been waiting for years for some real construction in the downtown area and it seems like its close to happen but its never quick enough,” Brydges said.
Michele DeLuca is a freelance reporter for the Niagara Gazette. To watch video of the mayor’s presentation for Centennial Park, visit online at www.niagara-gazette.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.