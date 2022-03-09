Mayor discusses city issues at block club forum  

Mayor Robert Restaino held an audience at the meeting of the Garden & Highland Community Block Club on Tuesday.
Questions were preapproved but he did allow dialogue at the end of the meeting. Queries provided in written format by Pastor Gwendolyn Walker. The meeting was held in the auditorium of the Doris Jones Family Resource Center.
Walker began the meeting by reminiscing about when Highland Avenue was a business district in the middle of a healthier, clean, low-crime community. Walker opened with the first complaint, letting Restaino know about a home near her residence where people are keeping chickens, and roosters crow every morning.
“We don’t need them in our community,” she said. "We got kids and we don’t need these problems.” She said she had already called code enforcement.
Niagara Falls Housing Authority Executive Director Clifford Scott introduced the mayor, assuring the 35 or so people gathered that “it is fair to say the mayor is someone who cares about all of Niagara Falls.”
The first topic addressed by Restaino was public safety. He told the group he is almost ready to announce a safety initiative in the community that will include police substations, not quite precincts but a way to give police a more integrated platform and presence.
Next came the topic of renaming the neighborhood to more appropriately recognize African American heritage.
The mayor suggested he is driving a different message, that of one Niagara Falls because it remains a divided community.
“You saw it happen in Buffalo to drive that sense of community, of unity,” he said. “... We already have a brand name. What we lack is the sense of community that unity brings.”
Another question was about murals and monuments, with one already coming featuring Harriet Tubman and another in planning to honor Frederick Douglass.
“To the extent there is a sponsor or funding, I am always happy to honor historical figures,” Restaino said, speaking a bit about how he has come to admire Douglass. “I am completely in favor of historical landmarks. We have to be sure where it is and what it means. We also need to secure funding.”
The mayor said a request for proposals is out for a Garden Avenue pocket park. When responses are received, they will be scored, there will be community engagement, an effort to build consensus and ultimately discussions ending with how to secure funding because a $500,000 grant was for the design phase, not the build.
“What we are not going to do is what’s been done in the past,” Restaino said. “Scattershot everything and in the end you don’t have enough money to get anything done.”
Potholes and sinkholes in the city are ubiquitous. Potholes on city streets are a continuing problem.
“We probably won’t get to the pothole that aggravates you most,” Restaino said, “but (city crews) are out there filling them.”
As for sinkholes in city streets, Restaino explained they are usually attributable to a broken lateral water line not a main. Repairing the lateral is an expensive homeowner problem. A program may be coming in the near future through community development to allow homeowners to make such repairs via a forgivable loan based on income and location.
A similar program through the state attorney general’s office will be available in the near future, offering loans at 3% interest over 15 years for approver repairs.
After finishing the approved questions, the mayor accepted questions from the audience. Ned Davis, a homeowner who said he’s been a taxpayer for 67 years, expressed concern over train whistles and messes.
“Don’t we have anybody to clean up this city?” David said “Peoples’ yards and porches, it looks like a junkyard.”
The mayor said code enforcement is a difficult problem because the city has eight officers and processes need to be followed. He also said complaints about train whistles might make trains no longer stop here.
“I know what you want and I want,” Restaino said, “a quick cleanup. I’ve had a grievance filed because the Niagara Falls Beautification Committee wants to fix up some gardens.
“... I am not making excuses, I am giving you an explanation. They are doing the best they can. We can’t just start doing things. It is not an authoritarian state. We can cite you and then you go to court.”
The mayor had been scheduled to meet with the block clubs in February but was unable to speak because the lights at the health center on Highland went out. The Block Club next meets at 6:30 p.m. April 12.
