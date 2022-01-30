The City of Lockport’s road to owning a used ambulance – what Council President Paul Beakman called “a gift” – was not as open and shut as it was believed to be.
Harris Hill Volunteer Fire Company in Clarence initially reached out to Interim Fire Chief Luca Quagliano regarding the vehicle. The 1999 Ford E450 Braun Ambulance had 30,000 miles and 3,730 engine hours.
Quagliano said the offer was an example of how fire companies helped each other, and also noted that if the city were to get back into the transportation of injured parties – a job now taken care of by Twin City Ambulance – the vehicle would be a valuable asset, especially because it could be used as collateral for new ambulance, paid by a hypothetical federal grant.
“There are no plans to put that ambulance into service anytime soon,” Quagliano said early in the week. “The citizens will not be seeing it respond to anywhere.”
Russell Bruning, a member of the public at Wednesday’s Common Council meeting, took issue with the city spending $5,000 on what he deemed was an unnecessary purchase.
“I think it’s stupid to have an ambulance that doesn’t transport anyone!” he said, brushing off comments from Mayor Michelle Roman, that currently fire trucks were being used in the same capacity.
“You don’t need to send another ambulance if an ambulance (from Twin City) is going to go,” Bruning said.
Alderman Mark Devine explained the cost of a “downed-engine” would be far greater than the purchase of this ambulance, which could respond in its stead.
“I think for $5,000 we’re going to save thousands for the city,” he said.
By this time the vote had already been cast with 5th Ward Alderwomen Kristin Barnard, 2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor and Alderwoman-at-Large Gina Pasceri all dissenting and 3rd Ward Alderman Devine, 4th Ward Alderwoman Kitty Fogle and Beakman voting for the resolution. The tie was broken with a yes vote by Roman.
“The city is responsible to responding to all ALS (Advanced Life Support) calls and they (the fire fighters) take all of their equipment on board the fire engine and they have to take the full fire truck to every call,” Roman said responding to Kantor’s concerns after the vote. “The reason for that was not only because the city got rid of the ambulances when they got rid of the ambulance services, but also because the manning was reduced. That’s six per shift.”
Roman said this year there would be eight firefighters on duty, leaving two to man the ambulance for responding to emergency medical calls.
“They need a minimum of six to get all the equipment to a fire scene,” she said. “So, when two go on an ALS call, the rest of the department can take the equipment to a fire call, and once they’re done with the EMS (Emergency Medical Service) call, they will then proceed to the fire call.”
