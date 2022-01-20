Mayor Austin Tylec has an eye on NT's future success

New North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec has been in office for about two weeks, and he’s wasted no time getting down to business.
Since being sworn in Jan. 1, Tylec said he’s been focused on immediate tasks, like moving forward on construction projects, working on contract negotiations and developing an updated COVID-19 policy for city employees. But with a four-year term ahead of him, the 29-year-old mayor has an eye on the city’s future as well.
At the end of his first week, Tylec, who worked as an architect and served on the common council prior to being elected mayor, told the Gazette that he was enjoying the new position. He said it gives him the opportunity to jump right in and start getting things done.
“I love it, it’s a little bit more free rein to just keep things going,” he said. “When I was on the council, you have five people that have to come to an agreement. But at the executive level, you can really get your hands in there and make decisions.”
Some of his first acts as mayor have included launching a weekly meeting for department heads, making several appointments to various city offices, and meeting with community organizations. He said he’s also been working with City Clerk/Treasurer Donna Braun to prepare some updates to the city website.
Looking forward, Tylec said one of his biggest goals for this term is to work on getting the city into a strong financial position. One step he’s taking toward that end is establishing a financial advisory board, which is made up of city residents with experience in areas like accounting, finance or government budgets.
“The idea is basically we will have an opportunity to engage the public on a different level and get a new insight on our finances,” Tylec said, adding that the board could review things like the city’s annual audit and discuss how to improve the budgeting process. “It’s just a way to get more people involved and to support our accountant and make sure that we’re on the right track so that when budget season really comes around, we’re ready to go.”
The city’s financial practices came under fire in 2020, when a report from the state comptroller’s office found that the “Mayor and Council did not adopt structurally balanced budgets, properly monitor the City’s financial operations or take appropriate actions to maintain the city’s fiscal stability.”
Because of this, Tylec said he plans to work closely with city departments to ensure that they operate within the budget. He said he’d also like to push for using a recent $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from the state to help move forward with projects that may otherwise have been a burden to taxpayers.
“That will be able to help us in the long run, maybe go toward projects that we would have otherwise had to financially bear,” he said. “So that could help subsidize some of these ongoing costs.”
Other items on Tylec’s agenda include working to bring a new internet provider to the city. He said he’s been in talks with a Rochester-based firm that has expressed interest in coming to NT and would be willing to install the required infrastructure at no cost to the city.
Tylec is the first Democrat to serve as NT mayor since Larry Soos left office in 2009. Prior to his election to that position, Tylec served one four-year term as an alderman-at-large, where he sometimes butted heads with his Republican colleagues.
But Council President Bob Pecoraro, who was also the Republican candidate for mayor in last year’s election, said he doesn’t see politics preventing the council from working with the new mayor on making progress in the city.
“We all are public servants, and because we’re public servants, we all want to do (the) very best for the residents,” Pecoraro said. “And the more we can all work together to maintain and drive that goal home, the better off we are as a city.”
He added that as the leader of the city’s legislative branch, he feels the council’s goals will be in line with what Tylec hopes to accomplish. He said Tylec is working on several promising initiatives and he’s looking forward to making them work for the people of North Tonawanda.
Tylec said while there have been conflicts with his colleagues across the political aisle in the past, he doesn’t like to focus on labels. He said he thinks it’s a good thing to have political diversity within city government, but that at the end of the day, most people can agree on what’s important to residents.
“People are all looking for generally the same thing,” Tylec said. "We want services, we want our garbage picked up, we want clean water and our taxes low.”
