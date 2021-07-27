A new source of prenatal care is coming to Niagara Falls.
The Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc. and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (NFMMC) have announced a partnership to bring services to the Community Health Center of Niagara on Highland Avenue.
LaVonne Ansari, is chief executive officer of the Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc.
“We know from research African Americans women are three times more likely to die from maternity issues,” she explained. In raw numbers from prepandemic research, that means 37 African American women out of 100,000 die during pregnancy or childbirth rather than 12 caucasions.
“By partnering with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s obstetrics, we are directly addressing these disparities by removing the obstacle of access to our patients,” she said.
Beginning in early August, Memorial physicians will provide services for four hours every other Tuesday. Planners expect about 10 appointments per day.
Before this program launched, Ansari said the clinic would have no clue what happened when a pregnant woman visited for treatment. That just changed.
“What we don’t know right now is if we refer out, we don’t know if they had the baby, if it was a live birth or if they were healthy,” she explained, “because they could go anywhere. This is exciting because we will be able to collect data in real time. We’ll know where the mom went and if the baby was healthy.”
Under this arrangement, a pregnant woman would receive pre-natal care at CHCN for approximately 24-26 weeks before being transferred to NFMMC for the remainder of the pregnancy to enable additional fetal monitoring and ultrasound services.
“We have uncovered through the work of our NF Healthcare Disparities Task Force the significant disparities among pregnant African American women with lower birth weights, higher rate pre-term births, and lower rates of postpartum visits, as compared to white women,” said Joseph A. Ruffolo, president & CEO, NFMMC. “Our joint partnership with CHCB will address this disparity head on, by providing high quality maternal fetal care in those neighborhoods.”
The partnership will bring service to the underserved, Mayor Robert Restaino said.
“Through this partnership these services will now be offered at CHCN in collaboration with NFMMC for those who may otherwise risk going without,” the mayor said. “We appreciate the collaborative effort of NFMMC and CHCB to bring the opportunity for important healthcare to our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.