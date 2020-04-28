Catholic Health officials Hans Cassagnol, executive vice president, Anthony Pivarunas, chair of OB/GYN Services, and Maryanne Murphy, director of mother/baby services, held a virtual press conference to address concerns for giving birth during the COVID-19 crisis. Catholic Health's system includes Sisters of Charity Hospital, Main Street Campus; Mercy Hospital of Buffalo; and Mount Saint Mary's Hospital in Lewiston
Expectant mothers who test positive for COVID-19, will be given a choice as whether they will separate from the newborn after birth, or hold their child and practice safety precautions such as the use of a mask, according to Pivarunas.
"We've had a few mom's who tested positive and one of the babies did test positive for COVID-19," Pivarunas said. "For the most part, babies do not get affected by this disease."
Cassagnol said the Catholic Health system has been spared the overwhelming numbers of COVID-19 patients and the hospitals are safe places for mothers to come to during labor.
"One of the biggest things is we've been very fortunate as a community as a whole. If you really look at the impact of human suffering that we've had as a community compared to our downstate New Yorkers, as a whole, that actually has given us a couple opportunities," he said. "One, we've been able to guard the (COVID-19) patients we've treated as a system. ...Two, the four campuses we have (for COVID-19) have gotten single digit patients in our institutions. ... As an example, Sisters of Charity today has only two patients."
Testing for the COVID-19 virus remains a priority. Expectant mothers will be tested upon their induction into the hospital. Mothers who will be undergoing C-sections will be tested three days prior to their scheduled due date. Every mother will also be able to have a support figure from their life in the delivery room with them and that person will also be tested.
"Birth is always miraculous and in this trying time, it's even more miraculous. Everyday we experience this lovely miracle of life," Murphy said. "When a couple, a mom and her loved one, arrive in labor and delivery, we cocoon them in a private room and make sure we surround them with peace and love, and make this the most intimate experience."
"Our birthing facilities, even though we've been very busy, in these times, are very, very peaceful and very calming. The staff has done a stupendous job trying to make sure everybody's birth plans have been honored," she concluded. "Mom and her loved one have the perfect opportunity to have a really extended bonding period after birth."
Questions about delivering at Catholic Health can be answered by calling 923-1907.
