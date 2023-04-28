Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.